Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.11). Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

