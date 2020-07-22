Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.27. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

