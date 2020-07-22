Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 508,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 83,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 46.00 and a quick ratio of 40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

