Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZN. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Horizon Global from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Horizon Global stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Global stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Horizon Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

