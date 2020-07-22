Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honeywell International stock opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.14.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

