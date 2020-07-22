Homeserve (LON:HSV) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($12.43) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,345 ($16.55) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 12.86 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,357 ($16.70). The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that Homeserve will post 4074.0004101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin acquired 15,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,328 ($16.34) per share, with a total value of £209,306.08 ($257,575.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,610.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

