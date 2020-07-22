Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.30. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $263.87. The stock has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

