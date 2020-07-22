Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

HOMB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth $7,286,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

