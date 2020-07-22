Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.22. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 22,901.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 145,909 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEP opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

