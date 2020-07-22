HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.