HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

