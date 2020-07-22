Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Hess stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

