Heritage Way Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

