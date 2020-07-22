Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HRI opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 3.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

