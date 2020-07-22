Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,762,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of HSIC opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.