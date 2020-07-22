Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nucleo Capital LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 8,693,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Cosan Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

CZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

