Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of R1 RCM worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

RCM opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.17, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

