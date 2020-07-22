Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Alamo Group worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 646.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti increased their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,481.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $236,394 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.