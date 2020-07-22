Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

