Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRMT stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $618.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

