Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.