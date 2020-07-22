Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 623 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

