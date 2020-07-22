Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.