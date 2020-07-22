Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Shares of NSC opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

