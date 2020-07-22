Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE:TNK opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $341.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

