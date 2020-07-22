Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.73. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

