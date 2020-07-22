Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 990,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 142,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 262,726 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

