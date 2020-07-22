Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $46,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,435,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $944,640.

Several analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.