Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Methode Electronics worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 217.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE MEI opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.