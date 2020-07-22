Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,078,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in World Fuel Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

INT opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.