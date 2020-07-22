Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

