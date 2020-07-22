Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 174,600 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PPL by 65.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

