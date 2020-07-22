Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

