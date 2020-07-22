Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after buying an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after buying an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,301,000 after buying an additional 636,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Shares of EOG opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

