Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Continental by 198.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Continental by 1,349.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Continental by 519.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 416,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Continental by 220.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 347,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 238,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.41) by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

