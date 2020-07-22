Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.