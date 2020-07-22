Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra boosted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

