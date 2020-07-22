Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

