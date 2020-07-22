Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNOB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.