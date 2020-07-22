Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

