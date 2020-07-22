Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,365,830,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,856,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

