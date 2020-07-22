Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Colfax worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,348 shares of company stock worth $579,759. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

