Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,241,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Cfra dropped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

