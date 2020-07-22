Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

