Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

BLDR opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.49. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.