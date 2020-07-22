Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Atkore International Group worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,177,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 947,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 1,681.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 480,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,679 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $332,431.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,909.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

