Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,502,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after acquiring an additional 558,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 178,943 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 745,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 93,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BHE opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.