Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Banc of California worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANC opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.90. Banc of California Inc has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

