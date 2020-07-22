Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $761,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.