Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on STL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.