Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of RadNet worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $2,360,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8,824.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.71 million, a P/E ratio of 404.35 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

